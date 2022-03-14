Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,953,332.78 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of K opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
