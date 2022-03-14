Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after acquiring an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

