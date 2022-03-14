Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 28,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,925,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

KPTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.