K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBL. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.80.

Shares of TSE KBL traded down C$0.62 on Monday, reaching C$33.54. 11,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,684. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.46. The stock has a market cap of C$358.11 million and a P/E ratio of 38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

