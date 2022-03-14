Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $50.50 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $32.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $247.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

JMIA stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

