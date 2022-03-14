JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

