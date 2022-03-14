JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €36.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($52.17) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 258,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.42. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

