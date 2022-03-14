JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €205.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €210.00 ($228.26) to €205.00 ($222.83) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($158.70) to €145.70 ($158.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €188.00 ($204.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.94.

Shares of HVRRY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.86. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

