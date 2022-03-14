Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

JSG opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £510.26 million and a PE ratio of -22.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.86.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

