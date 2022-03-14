Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

