Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

