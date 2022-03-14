Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

