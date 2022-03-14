Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

