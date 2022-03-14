Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 174,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 473,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

