Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

