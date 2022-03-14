Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

