Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,718 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

