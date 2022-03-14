Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

XLG opened at $321.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $288.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.96.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

