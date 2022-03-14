Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

VOX opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

