Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

