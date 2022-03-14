JMP Securities Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $180.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.61.

DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

