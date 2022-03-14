JMP Securities Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $180.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.61.
DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
