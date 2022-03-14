Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Purchases £9,945 in Stock

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Wendy Dorman acquired 1,700 shares of Jersey Electricity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($13,030.66).

JEL opened at GBX 605 ($7.93) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £185.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Jersey Electricity plc has a 1 year low of GBX 513.20 ($6.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 634.85 ($8.32). The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 605.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

