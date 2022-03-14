Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.05 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.