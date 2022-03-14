Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.88 ($45.52).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

