Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,734,000. State Street Corp grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

