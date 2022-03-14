JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the February 13th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF remained flat at $$1.88 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion (Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.