JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.07.

Shares of JD opened at $47.99 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

