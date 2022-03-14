Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 837,200 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the February 13th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 398.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
