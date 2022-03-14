Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 837,200 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the February 13th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 398.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

