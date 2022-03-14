Janus International Group (JBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

