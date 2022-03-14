Janus International Group (JBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus International Group (JBI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.