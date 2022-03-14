Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 5,732 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in New Relic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Relic by 94,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $58.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

