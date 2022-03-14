Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 1,947 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG opened at $187.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

