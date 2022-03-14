Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after buying an additional 263,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,797,000 after buying an additional 95,322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after buying an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 275.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

