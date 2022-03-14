Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $393,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

