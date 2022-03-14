Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $437,000 Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFVIU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

