Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $890,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $211.64 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.76 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.45.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

