Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 7,577 Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000.

ASPCU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

