Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 96,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of BSDE opened at $24.92 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.