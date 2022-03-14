Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 185.13%.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
