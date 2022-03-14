Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $172.96. 26,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $152.96 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

