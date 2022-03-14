Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,703,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,819. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.21.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

