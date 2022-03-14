Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 2,026 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.59. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

