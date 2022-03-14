Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVDA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

