Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IVDA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.44.
About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)
