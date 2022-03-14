iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) versus Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Financial Contrast

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for iSpecimen and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

iSpecimen presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.46%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 544.20%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 3.04 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($1.02) -0.46

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.91% -93.58%

Summary

iSpecimen beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen (Get Rating)

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

