iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.49. 194,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,204. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.