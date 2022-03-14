iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

