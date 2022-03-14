iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $240.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.