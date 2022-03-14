iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.03

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 210712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
