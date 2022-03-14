iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.03

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 210712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

