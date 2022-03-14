iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $70.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $94.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

