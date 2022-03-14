iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.61. 296,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,596. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

