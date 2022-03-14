iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,306. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

